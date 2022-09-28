Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,794 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

CE stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

