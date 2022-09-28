Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.60. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.