Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.58. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 63,343 shares traded.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.