AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Price Reaches $3.89 on Major Exchanges

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $77.62 million and $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00019894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

AC Milan Fan Token’s launch date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

