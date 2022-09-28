abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $572.10

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 572.10 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.65). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 557.50 ($6.74), with a volume of 13,375 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £69.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 577.77.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

