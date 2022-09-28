Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GLTR stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

