A.G. BARR p.l.c. Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

A.G. BARR Trading Down 5.2 %

LON BAG traded down GBX 25.39 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 466.11 ($5.63). The stock had a trading volume of 138,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £522.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.13. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 461.50 ($5.58) and a one year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 522.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 532.14.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 606.75 ($7.33).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

