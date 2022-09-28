9,540 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 378,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,087. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

