64,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 349,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,962. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

