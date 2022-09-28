5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

FPLSF stock remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

