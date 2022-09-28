4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRFF remained flat at $40.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Stories

