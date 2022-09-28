497 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.