45,602 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. TC Energy comprises about 0.8% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

TC Energy stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

