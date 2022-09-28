42,279 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 227,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

