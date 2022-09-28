41,973 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,049,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. 284,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

