4,163 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

ZM traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 62,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

