4,000 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

