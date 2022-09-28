3,298 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

