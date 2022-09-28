3,236 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $91.10. 800,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,039,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

