30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 1-year low of C$5.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.12 million for the quarter.

