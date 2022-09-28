27,574 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 175,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

