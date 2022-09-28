27,000 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

