2,038 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

