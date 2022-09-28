1,455 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 48,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 649,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.