12,764 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Flex by 19.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 175,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Flex by 19.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,042,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after purchasing an additional 498,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

