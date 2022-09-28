0Chain (ZCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,766.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

