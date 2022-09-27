Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Tops $68.40 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $523.19 million and approximately $68.40 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011111 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,635,620,651 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
