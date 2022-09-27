Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the August 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 444,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,484. Zalando has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.