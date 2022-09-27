Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Z Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 600,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,823. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.02. Z has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Get Z alerts:

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Z had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Z will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.