YOU COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $3,869.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $910,368.32 and approximately $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,031.76 or 1.00046215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00058365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064712 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

