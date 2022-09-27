Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $118,680.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,278.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,507. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.04. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,923,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after buying an additional 675,250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,758,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. CL King increased their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

