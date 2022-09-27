Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) & Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Critical Analysis

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Biopharma -171.21% -203.44% -49.03% Bicycle Therapeutics -533.03% -30.07% -20.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Biopharma $49.59 million 4.29 -$122.72 million ($1.25) -1.26 Bicycle Therapeutics $11.70 million 56.87 -$66.82 million ($3.05) -7.35

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Bicycle Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bicycle Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xeris Biopharma. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xeris Biopharma and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 290.13%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.58, suggesting a potential upside of 147.92%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Xeris Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It also has a pipeline of development programs to extend the marketed products into new indications and uses and bring new products using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease. The company's oncology product candidates also comprise BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting EphA2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4. In addition, it is developing THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; BT7480, a Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing; BT7455, an EphA2/CD137 Bicycle TICA, which is in preclinical studies; and BT1718, a BTC that target tumors, that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloproteinase. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, and respiratory indications. It has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and Cancer Research UK; research collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Oxurion, and the Dementia Discovery Fund; and discovery collaboration and license agreement with Genentech for the discovery and development of Bicycle peptides for multiple immuno-oncology targets. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.