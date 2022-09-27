WOWswap 1-Day Volume Tops $1,671.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $211,380.93 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004666 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.01649589 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036511 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

