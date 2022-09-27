World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,229 shares.The stock last traded at $94.00 and had previously closed at $93.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

