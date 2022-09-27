World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,229 shares.The stock last traded at $94.00 and had previously closed at $93.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
World Acceptance Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.
Institutional Trading of World Acceptance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Articles
