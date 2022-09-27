Wolfe Research Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $180.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.84.

CRM stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 270.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.69. Salesforce has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,681,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

