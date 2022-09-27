White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Trading Up 5.8%

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,252.00 and last traded at $1,245.21. Approximately 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,176.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,306.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,210.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

