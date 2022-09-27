WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 4.2%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 248,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,962,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WeWork by 18.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WeWork by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in WeWork by 358.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

