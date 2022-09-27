Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 1,431.0% in September

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 1,431.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WINC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 360,316 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000.

