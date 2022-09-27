Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 1,431.0% in September

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 1,431.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ WINC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $26.31.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
