Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 223,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,641,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.