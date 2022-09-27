Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Boosted by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. 409,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,641,142. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

