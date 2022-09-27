Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Weichai Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weichai Power Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Further Reading

