Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.10. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Waterdrop Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.93.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

