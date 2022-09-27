Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 10,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

