WanSwap Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, WanSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. WanSwap has a market cap of $602,940.69 and approximately $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WanSwap

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,801,105 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using US dollars.

