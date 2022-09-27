W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $87.00. The company traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 14808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.