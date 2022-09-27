Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in September

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 31st total of 1,184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

CBBYF stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

