Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 5,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 430,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 228.17%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.