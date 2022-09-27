VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in September

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. 21,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,236. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

