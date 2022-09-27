Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $11.75

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

VRT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $143,541,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vertiv by 448.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

