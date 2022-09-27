Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.83

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 228917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Veritex Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Veritex by 1,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 103,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

